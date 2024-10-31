Remembrance at Tynecastle: Watch Hearts honour McCrae's Battalion and the fallen

A moving tribute took place before Wednesday’s game against Kilmarnock

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts conducted a moving Remembrance tribute ahead of Wednesday night’s Premiership match with Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. The occasion is marked every year by the Edinburgh club, who lost players during World War I as part of the famous McCrae’s Battalion.

A wreath was laid on the pitch and Hearts of Glory - the song by Craig Herbertson and Ed Westerdale in tribute to the sporting battalion - played through the stadium’s PA system. Then came a minute’s silence, impeccably observed by 18,402 fans in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven Hearts players lost their lives in battle during World War I: Sergeant Duncan Currie, Sergeant John Allan, Lance Corporal James Boyd, Corporal Tom Gracie, Private Ernest Ellis, Private James Speedie and Private Henry Wattie.

The ceremony was held in their honour and is captured by our video footage above.