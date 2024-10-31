Remembrance at Tynecastle: Watch Hearts honour McCrae's Battalion and the fallen

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
A moving tribute took place before Wednesday’s game against Kilmarnock

Hearts conducted a moving Remembrance tribute ahead of Wednesday night’s Premiership match with Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park. The occasion is marked every year by the Edinburgh club, who lost players during World War I as part of the famous McCrae’s Battalion.

Most Popular

A wreath was laid on the pitch and Hearts of Glory - the song by Craig Herbertson and Ed Westerdale in tribute to the sporting battalion - played through the stadium’s PA system. Then came a minute’s silence, impeccably observed by 18,402 fans in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seven Hearts players lost their lives in battle during World War I: Sergeant Duncan Currie, Sergeant John Allan, Lance Corporal James Boyd, Corporal Tom Gracie, Private Ernest Ellis, Private James Speedie and Private Henry Wattie.

The ceremony was held in their honour and is captured by our video footage above.

READ MORE: Neil Critchley explains Hearts’ loss to Kilmarnock - and a message for Lawrence Shankland

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice