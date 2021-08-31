Report states John Souttar will remain Hearts player after transfer offer rejected

John Souttar has enjoyed an excellent start to the season at Hearts. Picture: SNS

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle and has been courting interest following a terrific start to the cinch Premiership season.

Hearts have held preliminary discussions with the player about extending his deal. He’ll be able to negotiate with other teams this coming January and could potentially leave for nothing next summer.

Despite this, Hearts felt in a strong enough position to reject a recent offer from an unnamed English Championship club, says Sky Sports report Anthony Joseph.

The Gorgie Road outfit are desperate to hold on to the Scottish international as they seek to extend his current deal.

Souttar returned to the squad in April after over a year out of action following successive Achilles tendon ruptures.

