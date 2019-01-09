Returning loanees Ryan Edwards and Bobby Burns to both get chance at Hearts

Hearts will give Bobby Burns and Ryan Edwards a chance to prove themselves after they returned early from loan spells. Burns joined Livingston last summer, while Edwards was sent to St Mirren but both season-long agreements have been cut short at the midway point.

Manager Craig Levein revealed today that both players wanted to go back to Hearts. They only joined the Edinburgh club last June after leaving Glenavon and Partick Thistle respectively and were quickly loaned out.

Bobby Burns played on loan at Livingston. Pic: SNS

After the pair returned to Riccarton, Burns flew to Spain with Levein’s first-team squad yesterday while Edwards remained at home.

“The vast majority of our loans have a break clause in them in January,” explained Levein. “Essentially both players wanted to come back so they will get an opportunity.

“We’ve brought Bobby Burns with us and he’s had a little groin problem. He is fit now so him and David Vanecek will be doing a wee bit of extra work.”

Burns, 19, featured eight times for Livingston during the first half of the season. He earned a maiden international call-up from the Northern Ireland coach Michael O’Neill in November.

“He is still a young kid and he is one for further down the line,” said Levein. “He played some big games in Ireland and for Livi and that will have done him the world of good.

“You never bring younger ones in to solve a problem. They take longer to get into the way of things and understand the league and get their confidence up.

“I don’t want to put added pressure on them. You see younger players at their best when they have a support network round about them.”