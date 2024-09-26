Hearts' Beni Baningime and Ross County's Eamonn Brophy in action | SNS Group

Attention turns back on the pitch for Hearts after a dramatic week.

A rival Premiership boss says he won’t be underestimating Hearts as he prepares to battle with them under interim management.

Liam Fox will step up from the ‘B’ team to the caretaker role for the senior side this weekend when the Jambos host Don Cowie’s Ross County. A former midfielder at Tynecastle, he has noted the news of Steven Naismith’s sacking as head coach after a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren last weekend.

Hearts are looking to buck an eight-game losing run against County at Tynecastle and Cowie has reacted to the news at his ex-side ahead of it. The Staggies boss won’t underestimate Fox or Hearts in light of poor form.

He said: “I thought Steven did an excellent job last year. He’s an ex-team-mate and a friend, so I’m naturally disappointed for him to lose his job. But at the same time, I’m sure he recognises the expectation at a club like Hearts in terms of winning games of football.

“He’s been open and admitted it hasn’t quite been good enough this season and sometimes that means a change comes along. But we know going there this Saturday it is still a squad that’s full of talent. We’ll need to be at our best to get a result.

“There’s a real demand at Hearts to be successful, especially at home from their fans – we’ll have to be ready and prepared for that. Liam is also someone I know really well. He was the coach at Hearts when I was there, so I know what he brings now he’s in charge.

“He was manager at Dundee United, and possibly played a different style to what Hearts play now. We can look at what Liam has been doing in the B team since he has been there, and the shape he looks to play.

“It’s then about guessing whether that will be the shape he wants to play for the first team. They’ve got so many options personnel-wise, I don’t think you would get that bang on with what they will go with. But we will give it our best shot in terms of being prepared for that, and it’s about us then collectively being ready.”