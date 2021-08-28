Robbie Neilson and Tam Courts label Craig Gordon 'world-class' after Hearts' win at Dundee United

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson returned to Tannadice for the first time today.

Three magnificent saves by the Hearts goalkeeper denied the home team in the second half as Liam Boyce’s strike and a late Armand Gnanduillet goal kept the visitors joint-top of the Premiership.

Gordon’s brilliance led to both Neilson and Courts labelling him world-class as he prepares to be Scotland’s No.1 goalkeeper in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“The unfortunate thing for us is they have a world-class goalkeeper who made world-class saves. That kept the scoreline at 1-0 and then we’ve been caught with a suck-punch at the end,” said Courts.“I would agree with the saves being called world-class,” remarked Neilson. “Craig had nothing to do for 70 minutes and then Charlie Mulgrew hits a free-kick towards the top bin. I always thought he would save it because he can read it.“His experience now, his quality and his reactions are top-level. Hopefully, he will add three more caps to his collection with Scotland. I've said since he came in the door that he should be Scotland No.1.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He's 38 but he's still got a number of years left in him. He's looked after himself and he's not got that many miles on the clock because of his injury issues in his career. He's still fresh and I am delighted to have him.”

Hearts controlled much of the play but laboured for a period after half-time. “I thought we played really well in the first half,” said Neilson. “We had a couple of really good opportunities and if had gone in at half time more than 1-0 up it would have been more comfortable in the second half.

“At 1-0 there's always a chance they were going to come into the game when they are coming down the slope. I know what it's like here, I've been here as manager, pulling the ball into the net. So I am delighted with the three points.

“It's been a really good start and the focus now is on Hibs in two weeks’ time. I'm looking forward to it. There will be some atmosphere. We are already looking at it. We are ready for it and it will be a great day.”