Robbie Neilson confirms signing talks taking place over wantaway Hearts ace

A report surfaced earlier this week saying talks were underway between the two clubs and the player about a move for the Irish midfielder this summer.

McEneff has been a popular figure with supporters since his move from Shamrock Rovers in the 2021 January transfer window. However, he’s been largely limited to appearances as a squad player, featuring just 22 times in all competitions last term.

He played a key role off the bench in the Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over St Mirren, scoring one and setting up another after the visitors had brought themselves level at 2-2, but he still couldn’t establish himself in the starting XI.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff is a target of Australian side Perth Glory. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old has now told the club he would be keen to move elsewhere in order to find regular first-team football and could find that on the other side of the globe with the A-League side.

Speaking after Hearts’ pre-season friendly draw with Crawley Town at Tynecastle, manager Robbie Neilson admitted discussions were taking place behind the scenes which could soon see the player depart.

“Potentially he could be going, there are some rumblings in the background with that, there’s been contact there with the clubs and Aaron as well,” said the head coach.

"Aaron has indicated that he wants to go and play regularly. He probably didn’t get as much football as he would have liked here, sometimes that’s part of football.

“If this goes through we’ll wish him all the best.”

Message from the editor