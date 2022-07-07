The Tynecastle club are understood to be looking to recruit a right-sided centre-back, midfielder and at least one striker before the summer transfer window closes, but are in no immediate rush and are prepared to dip into the English loan market again if they can’t land their primary targets.

Former St Mirren playmaker Connor Ronan and ex-Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland are on both the club’s shortlist, but Neilson is comfortable going into the opening two league games against Ross County and Hibs with the squad as it is.

Hearts have already recruited Lewis Neilson, Kye Rowles, Jorge Grant and Alan Forrest. Speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh Evening News, Neilson insisted bringing in players who will improve the team is the priority and he is willing to wait.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and coach Gordon Forrest take in Tuesday's 7-0 win over East Fife at Bayview. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

“The most important thing is bringing quality in,” he said. “If it takes a week or it takes four weeks it doesn’t matter. We’ve got a long season ahead and a lot of games ahead. We’ve got to bring quality into the group.

“I don’t really care when they come in, as long as they are good players. If it is the first of August or the 31st it doesn’t matter.”

He explained: “We’re still looking to add to the squad. I think we need to. We need some more quality all over the pitch and we’re working to try and do that, but it is quite quiet in the market just now. Hopefully it will kick off in the next couple of weeks and we’ll get the right ones in.

“I know exactly where I need to get players in. We know that and we’ve been working on that. There’s still a couple or areas that still need strengthened.”

Hearts used the English loan market wisely last season, bringing in the likes of Alex Cochrane, Taylor Moore and Ellis Simms. It is a route Neilson is ready to go down again later in the window.