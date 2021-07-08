Robbie Neilson explains Hearts' wait for new signings

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson still wants new signings.

Manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage are working on a number of potential targets but are keen not to rush into deals. Their priority is quality over quantity ahead of season 2021/22.

Hearts’ first team are unbeaten in five pre-season friendlies against lower-league and non-league opponents. They begin competitive action this Saturday with a trip to Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

Winger Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Ross Stewart have already signed permanent deals after spending last season on loan at Tynecastle Park. The Brighton and Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane arrived last week on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neilson covets more new faces to add to those three and explained to the Evening News why the process is taking time.

“I'm quite pleased with how the team is shaping up just now. I've said all along that we're still looking to add to it. There are a couple we are still working on and they just take a bit of time to get there,” he said.

“A lot of players down in England and abroad are just coming back or maybe aren't even back in training yet. It's still very early.

“Although we are back and our competitive games are now starting, most of the other countries aren't back yet or they're only in their first week. It's the nature of having the Premier Sports Cup so early.

“Everyone wants to get their business done early but sometimes you need to wait. We know where we need to strengthen. It's just getting them in.”