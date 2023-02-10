Robbie Neilson feels Hearts can improve despite Scottish Cup progress at Hamilton

The Tynecastle manager was pleased with some aspects of his team’s play but admitted other areas could be improved. Humphrys produced a clinical finish for the opening goal before Devlin prodded home the second in the latter stages.

Hamilton, sitting bottom of the Championship, rallied in the second half without managing to properly trouble their Premiership guests.

“We started really well, controlled the first half and got the goal. Not getting the getting second goal puts you under pressure,” said Neilson. “In the second half it was slack in periods and we started overplaying. They put us under pressure but we changed it. Bringing Alan Forrest on gave us that lift.

“You want to put a performance on. We brought 4,000 fans on a cold, rainy night and you want to entertain them. At times we did, at times we didn’t. You’re at Hearts, you’re expected to get to the latter stages. Now we can relax for the weekend and see the draw on Monday night.”

On the goalscorers, Neilson remarked that Humphrys does not always need to produce a 60-yard beauty like last week’s against Dundee United. “He is a finisher, he gets into the box and can shift left and right foot. I thought he was bright. There is some stuff to polish up but he’s a threat. His goals don’t all need to be from 60 yards. It was good to see Cammy back, he did well to get a tackle and the goal.”

Hamilton manager John Rankin was frustrated at the final outcome, although he stressed he was proud of his players. He introduced teenagers Chris McGinn and Ryan One during the second half, with McGinn in particular looking a useful prospect down the left flank.

Ultimately, the home side could not make enough of an impact to scare Hearts and get themselves a goal. Devlin’s late second ended any hope they had of equalising and forcing extra-time in the tie.

Hamilton manager John Rankin and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson before Friday's Scottish Cup tie.

"If we’d have started the game like the way we started the second half, we’d have got picked off and played round about. Especially after playing 120 minutes on Tuesday night. That was in my head,” said Rankin, mindful of his team’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final win in midweek.

“We had to be organised, compact and hard to break down in the first half. I thought we did that but I thought we were passive at times, we did not get close to them and didn’t lay a glove on them which disappointed me.

“I felt we changed that in the second half. I said to them to stay in the game for ten minutes and then we’ve had a right good go. And we did. I can’t ask any more from my players. I know we need more in the final third but overall I’m proud of them. It’s been a tough week. This was a free hit and for 25 minutes we put them under real pressure.