Robbie Neilson gives his verdict on Hearts' summer transfer business

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is preparing to face Hibs

Riccarton management continue to monitor the free agent market and have held talks with Barrie McKay, the out of contract winger who left Swansea City in June.

Hearts hope to agree a deal for the 26-year-old to strengthen their forward line. However, either way Neilson is content with the recruits brought in over the last few months.

Josh Ginnelly, Ross Stewart, Beni Baningime and Cameron Devlin all signed permanent contracts, with Alex Cochrane, Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore on loan.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm really pleased with the players we have brought in,” Neilson told the Evening News. “We haven't added a lot, seven isn't a huge amount, but we have brought in some real quality.

“When I came in last summer we had to cut the squad down. We had to do that again this year but also bring the quality level up. I think we've managed to do that.”

Hearts players have enjoyed some time off during international fortnight but coaching staff are mindful that the next fixture is an Edinburgh derby with Hibs at Tynecastle Park.

Aside from Craig Gordon and Michael Smith on international duty, the rest of Neilson’s squad have been training and preparing with Sunday’s game in mind.

“We are keeping players ticking over,” said Neilson. “We might do a wee bounce game between ourselves to keep that sharpness there. We have an extra day to prepare with the game being on the Sunday, which is helpful when you have international players to come back.”