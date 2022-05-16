Robbie Neilson hopes Rangers loss can be 'wake up call' as he challenges Hearts stars to prove their worth

The head coach was a frustrated onlooker as Hearts ended the league campaign with three consecutive defeats as a very youthful Rangers side outplayed them at Tynecastle.

Though he doesn’t reckon there’s any psychological advantage to be gained for the Ibrox side ahead of the meeting at Hampden Park this Saturday, he now expects every member of his own dressing room to come back into training this week with a point to prove following the humbling in Gorgie.

“We're better than that. We weren't aggressive enough. We didn't press well. We didn't get after the game. There was a half-heartenedness,” reflected Neilson as he spoke to the Evening News.

Robbie Neilson issues instructions from the sideline during Hearts' 3-1 loss to Rangers on Saturday. Picture: SNS

“I think these end of season games, especially with such a big game in a week's time, it's only natural players will start thinking of that. We need to make them understand that, at this club, it's not about what's happening in a week's time. It's about what's happening now. That was the disappointment for me.

“Sometimes things like this can be a good thing. It gives the players a bit of a wake-up call. They know they can't perform like that or they'll get turned over.

“As I’ve just said in there, when I name that team I don't think anybody can have any qualms if they're not selected if they watched that game today. So we'll come in on Monday and everyone will be at it trying to get in the team.”

