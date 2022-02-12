Robbie Neilson insists Hearts are meeting targets despite recent travails

The fourth-round tie at Tynecastle went 120 minutes without a goal. Though they were largely in control of the game, especially after the first hour, the Hearts players were met with boos from the home crowd after each and every time referee Nick Walsh brought a half, whether it be in 90 minutes or extra time, to a close.

Recent results ramped up the pressure on the Hearts players to see this one through and they did just that, winning 4-2 from the spot after Cristian Montano missed and Craig Gordon held Ayo Obileye’s effort.

Even though his side haven’t performed to their best recently, Neilson reassures the support they’re still on track.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Gordon plays match-winner as the Hearts keeper saves Ayo Obileye's penalty in the shootout. Picture: SNS

“It was a tough game and we knew it would be. Livingston are a very good team they have caused a lot of upsets this season,” said the head coach.

“At the start of this year we said: ‘Look, can we get through in the cup and extend our lead in the league?’

“We have got through in the cup and instead of being five points clear we are ten points clear.

“The boys will get a few days off now and hopefully that will bring the energy back."

It was the first penalty shoot-out for Hearts since losing to Celtic last season in the rearranged 2019/20 final. Gordon was once again able to produce a vital stop to give his team a chance, but unlike at Hampden Park that fateful day, this time his team-mates were able to remain flawless as John Souttar, Peter Haring, Ellis Simms and Ben Woodburn converted.

“If I was an opposition player stepping up and Craig Gordon was in goal I would have a squeaky bum, that’s for sure! It’s massive for us, I wish we’d done it 18 months ago,” joked Neilson.

“I thought they all struck their penalties really well. We asked them to go and pick their spot and go and hit it and to their credit they did that.”

Message from the editor