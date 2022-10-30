Robbie Neilson lays down a challenge to Hearts squad and explains Istanbul plan plus injury latest

Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday overhauled Jordan White’s early opener for the hosts in Dingwall, earning Hearts a second win in three days. They climb to sixth in the league table and are three points off third spot at the moment. They face Motherwell and Livingston at home with a trip to Rangers in between prior to the winter break.

“We have had a lot more games than everyone else and we have had to travel all over Europe,” said Neilson. “We travel on Wednesday [to Istanbul], play Thursday night and then come back to Tynecastle to play again on Sunday [against Motherwell].

“You are asking the players to go again and there are a number who are carrying knocks. If we had a full squad then they wouldn't have played, but they are out there putting their body on the line.

“There are guys who might not be with us but they are going out there to do a job because we don't have anyone else. We had every senior professional player out there and we have thrown in a few of the young boys to fll us up. Our objective is to get into that third position ahead of the World Cup. If we can do that, it will be absolutely outstanding because at that point we will start to get others back. It will only be [Beni] Baningime and [Liam] Boyce out with their cruciates. The others should all be back.

“Third is where we want to be. We have another game next week and, depending on what happens at Pittodrie on Friday night, we could potentially have the chance to move back into third. Today we were two games behind but the league is still too tight, so if you win three games on the bounce you can move into third. With all these games and injuries it is about getting to the World Cup break in the best place possible. Then I would expect us to kick on.

“Aberdeen and Hibs are good teams this year with good managers. Our objective is to get third place in the league. We want European football and if we want that then we have to balance that with playing in Europe on a Thursday night.”

Neilson was delighted with Hearts’ resilience against bottom-of-the-table County. “It’s always hard up here,” he said. “They are a good team, although they’re having a difficult period within the league. It was the same last year and they kicked on to the top six so we knew what we were going to get from a Malky Mackay team. They are very strong defensively and there is good energy in the middle and a strength that makes things difficult for us. We are really pleased to get the three points and it moves us up the league a wee bit, closer to where we want to be.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay with Hearts manager Robbie Neilson in Dingwall.

Hearts’ next assignment is their final Europa Conference League Group A match against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey. Neilson stressed he will not field a weakened side despite knowing his team are already eliminated. “They’re a tough team to play against and that is why we have to go full strength. If we don’t then we are in trouble. We will see who is available and put the strongest team out. There is no pressure on us, it is just a case of can we go out there and take the ball, pass the ball and work hard to stay tight defensively. We need to try to go and enjoy the game.”

Asked if any of the injured players will be available, he replied: “Peter Haring should be back. His concussion should be okay. There are a few of them back running but we will see if it is worth the risk or not. Hopefully we will see more back for Sunday.”

Neilson’s Ross County counterpart Mackay was unhappy with several decisions during the game, including an early disallowed goal. “I asked for clarity on the disallowed goal because we didn’t know who was offside for that one,” he explained. “The clarity we’ve got is that it was Owura-Edwards on the far side, which I want them to double check because I have looked at it ten times and at no point is he within five yards of being offside.

“So whether the officials here have made a mistake, I don’t know. VAR have obviously looked for something and found it, I get that, but we would like clarity on what it was. It would appear there’s a misunderstanding for that to be offside.

“We scored then had five minutes where we lost two goals - although I have players claiming for two handballs in the build up. Ginnelly’s hand was up and then Kio shoulders it, so we are wondering why something isn’t flagged up there.