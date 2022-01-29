Robbie Neilson makes statement ahead of Hibs-Hearts derby as club reveal full extent of Craig Halkett's injury

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson against Motherwell.

A 2-0 win over Motherwell at Tynecastle Park put third-place Hearts ten points ahead of the North Lanarkshire club in fourth. They are also 12 points above Hibs but Neilson stressed victory in Leith is a must regardless of league positions and points totals.

“It doesn’t really matter. We’re going to Easter Road so we have to win,” he said after making six changes to his line-up. “It doesn’t matter if we’re 10 points ahead or 10 points behind. All our focus now is going there and trying to get three points.

“The hardest bit for me is rotating the squad and keeping everyone happy and fit. We’ve managed to do that today. Two of the changes were enforced due to injury and the other four were just to freshen it up and get us ready for Tuesday night.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Halliday and Ellis Simms scored for Hearts, with the on-loan Everton forward claiming his first goal in maroon. Newest signing Toby Sibbick also made his debut as a half-time substitute for John Souttar.

“It was a tough game. Motherwell are well organised, they make it a difficult game to get any flow. We knew it would be like that,” said Neilson. “I’m delighted with the three points but disappointed with the performance. I thought we’ve played a lot better than that this season. Especially at home, we should be performing better.

“We didn’t control the game that well. Credit to Motherwell, they make it like that. They get bodies around the ball, they play direct knock downs, but we need to show a bit more composure.

“John got a knock with a challenge in the first half. He came in at half-time and was sore. I was planning on giving Sibbick some game time for 20-30 minutes, so he got a wee bit more.

“Sibbick did well. He looked good. His fitness levels are still to improve, he hasn’t played since the middle of November but he has the physicality we need.

“I’m delighted for Ellis – and he scored from a good range as well! That’s the distance you want for your first goal. I thought he did well but the players still need to figure out the runs he makes and what he’s good at.

“Because he’s a big guy people think he’s a target man but he’s not really, he wants to run the channels and take it to feet.”

Neilson does not intend a particularly busy last 48 hours of the transfer window prior to Monday’s midnight deadline. Rangers are pondering another move to sign Souttar in a permanent move.

“I hope not. There’s been nothing new with John,” said Neilson. “Although I saw they lost three goals today [at Ross County] so I might get a phone call. But at this moment in time there’s been nothing.”

“John is fine. He’s left here and he’ll be back in tomorrow. And I expect he’ll be available for Tuesday if he’s still here.”

Centre-back Craig Halkett will be missing for some time after a scan on his hamstring injury. “It’s probably four to six weeks,” confirmed Neilson.