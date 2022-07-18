Robbie Neilson 'not at all' frustrated by delay in Hearts transfer business

The Hearts boss is still looking to add to his unit with the Scottish Premiership kick-off now less than two weeks away. In particular, the Tynecastle side are seeking to sign a new striker with Euan Henderson currently the only natural alternative to last season’s top goalscorer Liam Boyce.

Ex-Dundee United forward Lawrence Shankland is someone on the club’s radar but they have yet to make an offer satisfactory to the demands of his Belgian club Beerschot.

Neilson, though, insists it’s better to remain patient rather than rush and make mistakes in the window.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson during Saturday's pre-season friendly match between Hearts and Crawley Town. Picture: SNS

Asked by the Evening News if he was getting frustrated with the search, he said: “Not at all, to be honest. We've got a very good team here at the moment. We could go and sign a player tomorrow but we want to make sure we've got the right one. We don't mind waiting two or three weeks without the numbers that we eventually want.

"I understand the fans’ frustrations. I'm a fan as well. You want to see players coming in. But ultimately we've got a squad size we need to keep within.

"We've only got a few slots left to fill. I would rather wait and get the right one that I really want rather than get someone early and then, come October, we're thinking 'we need to get rid of him'.

"The last couple of windows we've been patient in what we've wanted to get and we've not made too many errors.”

