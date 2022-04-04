Robbie Neilson outlines Hearts' new deal for Peter Haring and why he wants to keep the Austrian

Club officials have offered the versatile Austrian a new deal with his current agreement due to expire at the end of the season. Talks are ongoing and Neilson is hopeful they will reach a positive conclusion.

Haring has performed consistently whenever called upon by Hearts this season and will likely play a key role until the summer following Beni Baningime’s cruciate ligament injury.

New deals were put on the table for him and young academy graduate Connor Smith, who is currently on loan at Queen’s Park, in the last few days.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson wants to keep midfielder Peter Haring.

Hearts feel 28-year-old Haring can help their cause on both a European and domestic level next term. They are also in talks about extending Barrie McKay’s contract, which runs until summer 2023.

“We’ve spoken to Peter and offered him a deal,” Neilson confirmed to the Evening News. “He is one we want to keep here so we’ve done that. I’d like to keep him because I think he has done really well this season. It’s just a case of trying to get something sorted.

“We are going back and forward just now. We put an offer to him, he’s come back and I hope we get something done.”

Haring started the Edinburgh club’s last three Premiership matches and delivered one of his best displays of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Ross County.

He joined Hearts in June 2018 from the Austrian second division club SV Ried. He was signed as a central defender but has played most of his time in Scotland as a midfielder.

Initially recruited on a two-year deal, Haring signed an extension until 2022. He missed all of the 2019/20 campaign through a pelvic injury but has recovered to play regularly again and is a popular figure among the Gorgie support.

Hearts have begun preparing for back-to-back derby matches against Capital rivals Hibs, starting with this Saturday’s Premiership fixture at Tynecastle. That is followed a week later by the Scottish Cup semi-final between the pair at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

