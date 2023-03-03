Robbie Neilson provides Kye Rowles injury update and when fans are likely to see Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime return

The Australian international has been nursing a broken toe, an injury which kept him out of the Scottish Cup victory over Hamilton Accies and relegated him to the substitutes’ bench for the 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last time out.

His manager revealed the club were looking to nurse him back to health and make sure he was ready for the run in as the cinch Premiership approaches the business end of the campaign.

"He's 100 per cent fit now,” said Neilson. “He had a broken toe and we basically tried to nurse it through to this two-week break. Now he's back to normal and there shouldn't be any issues at all.

Kye Rowles has been missing from the starting XI the last two games due to a broken toe. Picture: SNS

Hearts fans were treated to the welcome sight of Peter Haring, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime all back in training in a club video released on Thursday afternoon.

Neilson revealed to the Evening News earlier this week that Haring is expected back after the international break as he makes a full recovery from concussion. However, there’s still a doubt Boyce and Baningime, both coming back from ACL tears, will be available this term.

“It'll be in the last two or three games at a push if everything goes to plan so we're not pushing them. We’ll just wait and see if they are available,” said Neilson.

“We never put a timeframe on these things because they have been both ends of the scale. Liam's been back quicker, Beni's been a bit longer but ultimately it is about making sure they get back 100 per cent so they don't break down again.”

Hearts will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday with St Johnstone coming to Tynecastle Park. The home side have won both encounters 3-2 so far this season.

"Any game at Tynecastle you have to win it. Coming off the back of a defeat, you've got to win the next game,” said Neilson.

"We're not thinking about Celtic or Aberdeen, about making sure we get the result tomorrow so it will be the strongest team. Once we deal with that it will be onto the next one.”

