Robbie Neilson provides update on Toby Sibbick injury after Hearts defender stretchered off in defeat by Motherwell

John Souttar was on the bench, but manager Robbie Neilson turned to Stephen Kingsley to replace the stricken Sibbick from the bench when the young Englishman was carried off in the 74th minute with what looked like an ankle injury after a collision with Kevin Van Veen.

“The doc doesn’t think it’s too bad and he should be ok for the cup final,” insisted Neilson. “It looked at the time as if he was in a lot of pain and we were a bit concerned, but it seems to be just a bit of nerve damage that he’ll hopefully get over quickly.”

Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin did get 15 minutes near the end of a game Hearts controlled in the first half, and Andy Halliday played well for 63 minutes before being replaced.

But Sibbick’s injury was a blow on a night when goals from Joe Efford and Ricki Lamie either side of Josh Ginelly’s well-taken equaliser gave the Fir Park side three valuable points to secure their place in Europe next season.

Hearts, of course, secured European football weeks ago, and Neilson’s team selection was clearly made with the cup final in mind 10 days hence.

Barrie McKay was missing from the team sheet altogether, with Ellis Simms, Kingsley and Craig Gordon among those left on the bench.

Ross Stewart made a rare start in goal and the last thing he needed was to be picking the ball out of the net after just two minutes and five seconds.

Toby Sibbick goes off injured after colliding with Motherwell's Kevin Van Veen

It may have felt like deja vu for the 27-year-old back-up keeper, who was beaten by Ali Crawford inside the opening minute in his only previous start of the season away to St Johnstone on February 19.

Stone cold because of a severe lack of match practice, Stewart’s parry to deny Connor Shields after he raced through on the inside right channel rolled straight into Efford’s path just six yards out to hand Motherwell an early advantage.

It was the only meaningful action Stewart was really called into in a first half dominated by Hearts, who looked hungry all over the pitch.

Motherwell had European football at stake, but the cup final places up for grabs for those in maroon seemed to give Hearts a spring in the step.

Ginnelly’s razor-sharp equaliser after nine minutes, collecting a poor headed clearance to zip past the static Motherwell defence and slide the ball home with composure was the first of several chances for the visitors.

The Englishman’s pace got him in behind again three minutes later, forcing Liam Kelly into a smart save, and should have had a penalty when barged over by Lamie.

Liam Boyce and Peter Haring also had decent efforts and Ben Woodburn, deployed alongside Boyce and Ginnelly in a 3-4-3 formation, had the look like a player soon to be out of contract and eager to impress. Halliday, on his return from injury, was also bright in the middle of the pitch.

By the time he was replaced by Ellis Simms just after the hour, Lamie had fired Motherwell in front. Haring’s defensive header from Motherwell’s corner was a poor one, falling straight into Lamie’s path in the middle of the goal and ten yards. Stewart had no chance.

The half-time introduction of Van Veen as an extra striker put Motherwell in the ascendency early in the second half and Hearts were unable to wrestle it back.