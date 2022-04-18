Robbie Neilson ready for talks on his Hearts future

Neilson and his assistants, Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest, are all on deals running through to summer 2023. Their work since returning to Tynecastle Park two years ago has transformed Hearts from a Championship team into one now preparing for European football.

The club hierarchy want to keep their management team in place and will look at extending contracts over the coming months. Neilson is open to the prospect of a long-term reign in Gorgie.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over rivals Hibs at Hampden Park gave the manager and his team back-to-back Edinburgh derby wins in the league and cup. It also secured a place in the final on May 21 and guaranteed that Hearts will play in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League group stage next season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson at full-time on Saturday.

The Tynecastle board owe Neilson and his coaching staff huge gratitude and supporters are anticipating an exciting few months ahead. New contracts for the manager and his trusted lieutenants are high on the agenda.

Asked about his contract situation, Neilson explained to the Evening News that extending players’ contracts was always more of a priority. He expects to sit down with senior Hearts officials over the summer to discuss his own future.

“I'm loving it here. It's great being back, we have European football to look forward to now,” he said. “The most important thing was getting the boys re-signed. We are still waiting on Peter Haring. I spoke to him after the game and said: 'You've got to sign now.'

“We managed to get Craig Gordon, Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Michael Smith and Barrie McKay all re-signed. The players are the most important people at this football club.

“I’m sure, over the summer, we will sit down and talk and get something done. We've got European football in the group stages, it's absolutely brilliant to look forward to.”

Hearts have offered Haring a new contract with his current one due to expire at the end of the season.

Message from the editor