Robbie Neilson reveals process behind Kye Rowles' new Hearts contract and January transfer interest

Hearts fans were ecstatic on Monday after it was revealed the Australian had re-committed his long-term future to the club. The Australian has been thoroughly impressive since arriving from Central Coast Mariners in the summer and is already a firm favourite among the Gorgie faithful.

His performances at the World Cup, where he played all four of his nation’s games, did raise concerns he could be the subject of bids from richer clubs in the January window.

Neilson, however, insists no offer was made as he praised the player and representatives for making things as simple as possible.

Kye Rowles committed to Hearts by signing a new five-year contract earlier this week. Picture: SNS

"Kye and his agent have both been outstanding,” said the Hearts head coach. “They understand. He came here, played ten games and went to a World Cup and they see this as the place that he can play football for a number of years. If he continues to progress then yes, he will move on eventually, but we just felt it was right for him to commit his future to the club. It allows him to develop and it allows us to build as well.

"That's important for the football club, from a financial point of view, that we have assets on a long-term deal, but from a football point of view we can build a team around Kye. What we don't want to do is have a good group and then Kye leaves for free at the end of a season, and then we have to re-recruit, rebuild the team.

"There was a lot of interest, teams enquiring about him, but nothing actually came in. To be honest, his agent was very good in that, whoever contacted him, he said to them that he wanted to stay at Hearts and develop. He wants to continue to play there and see where his is in a few years time.

"I think it works both ways. We showed him that respect that we think he deserves and also he shows us the respect because we've given him a platform to play here.”

