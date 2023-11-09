Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has returned to football as manager of Tampa Bay Rowdies in America. The USL Championship club have given Neilson a long-term contract with the aim of building a winning squad.

Neilson was sacked at Tynecastle Park in April and has taken time out awaiting the right opportunity to return to front-line management. The 43-year-old will now continue his career in the United States' second tier. He is expected to be assisted initially by Nicky Law, the former Rangers midfielder who has been coaching the Rowdies since July.

"We are proud to bring a coach of Robbie’s calibre here to Tampa Bay to lead the Rowdies," Tampa Bay's vice-chairman Brian Auld told the club's website. "Throughout his career, Robbie has shown the ability to get results at a high level and take teams under his leadership to new heights. We believe Robbie’s passion and drive matches our ambitions to continually improve on and off the field, which makes him a perfect fit for the Rowdies."

Neilson's win statistics at both Dundee United and Hearts attracted Tampa Bay several weeks ago. A statement on their website pointed to the fact he won 58.8 per cent of games at Hearts and 57.1 per cent with United - a greater percentage than any other manager at either club.

"I’m so grateful for the fantastic opportunity the ownership of the Rowdies has given me to help this club continue its development," said Neilson. "It’s truly a great setup for soccer here in Tampa Bay. There is a great training ground and all the facilities you need for the team to continue to progress and be successful.

"A big thing for me making the decision to come here is the good people already in place. That is so important at any soccer club. There’s a real positivity here and there’s an ambition to continue to be successful. We’ve got a fantastic squad and now it’s about adding a bit more quality and energy to get it to the next level."

Laying out his plans, Neilson emphasised work eithic. "First and foremost, fans can expect high energy from our squad," he stated. "When it comes down to my team, work rate is the most important thing. Humility, honesty, and work ethic are the three things that I always focus on getting out of the clubs I have worked at.