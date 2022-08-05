Robbie Neilson to soon make decision over Jacob Davenport as Hearts boss quizzed on Lee Seung-woo

The 23-year-old is looking to win a move to the Tynecastle side after being released by Blackburn Rovers this summer.
The left-footed midfielder is a combative player who likes to sit deeper and dictate play. Hearts are still keen to recruit in the area despite the arrival of Jorge Grant earlier in the window.
"We brought him up to have a look at him," Neilson said. "We are still assessing him at the moment and we will probably make a decision at the end of this week and over the weekend."
When asked about reports linking Hearts with Lee Seung-woo, an attacker who plays for Suwon in South Korea, the Tynecastle head coach remained tight-lipped.
"We have been linked with loads of players recently," Neilson said.
"I'm not going to comment on other teams' players but we are looking in those areas to try and strengthen."