Heart of Midlothian parted company with the former Dundee United and MK Dons boss for a second time last week despite an overall impressive record.

The dust has now settled on Robbie Neilson’s departure from Hearts and Steven Naismith has been appointed as interim boss for the remainder of the Scottish Premiership season.

It brought an end to the former Dundee United and MK Dons bosses’ second spell in charge at Tynecastle despite his overall record for winning matches being fairly impressive. Here we have taken a look at how his win percentage compared to his most recent predecessors in the role.

For the purposes of this list we have only gone as far back as the turn of the millenium and have only counted manager’s who lasted at least 30 matches so no Daniel Stendel, George Burley, Stephen Frail or Graham Rix.

1 . Ian Cathro (2016-2017) Win percentage = 23.33% (P 30, W 7, D 9, L 14) Photo Sales

2 . John McGlynn (2012-2013) Win percentage = 29.41% (P 34, W 10, D 10, L 14) Photo Sales

3 . Gary Locke (2013-2014) Win percentage = 31.48% (P 54, W 17, D 10, L 27) Photo Sales

4 . John Robertson (2004-2005) Win percentage = 37.14% (P 35, W 13, D 9, L 13) Photo Sales