Robert Snodgrass confirms he's finished at Hearts with revealing comments on the team and dressing-room

Robert Snodgrass has admitted his Hearts career is over in a social media post. The former Scotland midfielder was told he wouldn’t play much by interim manager Steven Naismith and has commented on the situation for the first time.

Snodgrass was jettisoned from the first-team squad following Robbie Neilson’s sacking but stated he wanted to help the Edinburgh club in their fight to finish third in the Premiership. He arrived last September on a contract until the end of the season and talks had taken place over an extension.

However, the 35-year-old’s time at Tynecastle Park has been cut short. No new deal will be offered and Snodgrass confirmed he must watch from afar as Hearts try to revive their season after the departures of Neilson and his assistant, Lee McCulloch.

He posted: “Just want to thank Hearts for giving me the opportunity to pull on the jersey, and play back in the Scottish game. Big thanks to the fans for making me feel loved again, your support has been superb home and away.

“I would like to thank Robbie Neilson and Lee McCulloch for bringing me to Hearts and allowing me to play football in a really good team. I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all.

“But that’s when a TEAM sticks TOGETHER, digs in and fights for the guy next to you. I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me. It’s left me gutted and disappointed.

“I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season. I loved working with a great set of boys, helping and developing the younger boys’ game. The amount of positive texts I’ve received from the dressing-room leaves me in no doubt I’ve made friends for life.

Robert Snodgrass has played his last game for Hearts.