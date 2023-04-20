News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
1 hour ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
1 hour ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
1 hour ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
2 hours ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Robert Snodgrass confirms he's finished at Hearts with revealing comments on the team and dressing-room

The midfielder has spoken out for the first time on his situation at Tynecastle Park.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:41 BST

Robert Snodgrass has admitted his Hearts career is over in a social media post. The former Scotland midfielder was told he wouldn’t play much by interim manager Steven Naismith and has commented on the situation for the first time.

Snodgrass was jettisoned from the first-team squad following Robbie Neilson’s sacking but stated he wanted to help the Edinburgh club in their fight to finish third in the Premiership. He arrived last September on a contract until the end of the season and talks had taken place over an extension.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the 35-year-old’s time at Tynecastle Park has been cut short. No new deal will be offered and Snodgrass confirmed he must watch from afar as Hearts try to revive their season after the departures of Neilson and his assistant, Lee McCulloch.

Most Popular

He posted: “Just want to thank Hearts for giving me the opportunity to pull on the jersey, and play back in the Scottish game. Big thanks to the fans for making me feel loved again, your support has been superb home and away.

“I would like to thank Robbie Neilson and Lee McCulloch for bringing me to Hearts and allowing me to play football in a really good team. I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But that’s when a TEAM sticks TOGETHER, digs in and fights for the guy next to you. I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me. It’s left me gutted and disappointed.

“I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season. I loved working with a great set of boys, helping and developing the younger boys’ game. The amount of positive texts I’ve received from the dressing-room leaves me in no doubt I’ve made friends for life.

Robert Snodgrass has played his last game for Hearts.Robert Snodgrass has played his last game for Hearts.
Robert Snodgrass has played his last game for Hearts.

“I will definitely tell my side of the story but right now isn’t the appropriate moment. Out of respect to my team and the supporters the focus has to be on the fight for third place. Hope the boys smash it.”

Related topics:Robbie NeilsonScotlandEdinburghPremiership