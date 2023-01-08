Robert Snodgrass discusses new Hearts contract and the "political side" of negotiations

The 35-year-old said he is happy in Edinburgh but awaiting a formal proposal from the club with his current deal due to expire this summer. His family remain in England and he wants to make the correct long-term decision with them in mind. As the Evening News revealed on Thursday, Hearts fully intend to retain his services.

“It’s been very, very minimal talk,” said Snodgrass after scoring the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at St Mirren. “I’ll not sit here and say it’s close or anything like that. I have a family so it’s not just making a decision and going with it. I’m privileged that this club want to give me a chance. It’s a great chance. I’m delighted for that. But when things come up like this there’s a political side and a lot of things need to be in place.

“That’s not taken place yet between my agent and the club. I’m under contract and we just need to get the games out of the way, try to stay undefeated, try to win them, and, when the time is right, then speak.

“I’ve loved every second being here. I have loved getting back fit. If I can stay pain-free then I back myself fitness-wise to be an influential part of the team with leadership, character, trying to make things happen, assists, goals. But I’m only part of the jigsaw.”

Hearts fell behind to wing-back Ryan Strain’s deflected free-kick for St Mirren after only four minutes. Striker Alex Greive wasted two glaring chances to score before the interval which could have put the hosts out of sight. Snodgrass restored parity when his curling cross bounced into the far corner of St Mirren’s net shortly after half-time.

After a physical game with Saints defender Marcus Fraser sent off for a late stamp on Jorge Grant, Snodgrass was surprised to learn he had scored for the first time since netting for West Ham in a 4-1 EFL Cup loss at Everton two seasons ago.

“Is it? Jesus, I didn’t realise that. It’s a good feeling – but listen it was a cross! I never meant it. I don’t claim goals that I don’t mean, I’ve seen lads do it but not me. I’ve always been in a position to try and be in positions to go and score or create goals. Trying to build up play and the tempo, trying to get lads and defenders to step in and control the game. Get lads believing. We are doing it. We are playing some good stuff. We just need to be more consistent.”

This game was the first of a double header between these clubs as St Mirren travel to Tynecastle Park on Friday for a rearranged league fixture. Hearts will hope to gain maximum points in that match ahead of their Scottish Cup trip to Hibs.

St Mirren (3-5-2): Carson; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne; Strain (Flynn 18), Baccus (Kiltie 46), Gogic, O’Hara, Tanser; Grieve (Olusanya 78 (Taylor 90)), Main.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Clark; Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; M Smith, Devlin (Grant 80), Snodgrass, Forrest (Humphrys 68); Shankland, McKay; Ginnelly.

Referee: Chris Graham.