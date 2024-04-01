Robert Snodgrass and Lawrence Shankland during Hearts training

Robert Snodgrass insists Lawrence Shankland has to be the starting striker for Scotland at Euro 2024 amid his Hearts form.

The retired playmaker spent time at Tyencastle with the club's star man before retiring. Shankland is on course to sail through 30 goals this term and turned provider for a Kenneth Vargas header during a 1-1 Premiership draw with Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Steven Naismith's side are third and 11 points clear of Killie in fourth spot ahead of travelling to face St Mirren this weekend. Snodgrass, a former Scotland international, is keen to see who Steve Clarke will pick for his Euro 2024 squad this summer.

Shankland started against Netherlands and appeared versus Northern Ireland in the March friendlies. Snodgrass believes the matches did his former teammate's chances of starting ahead of fellow strikers Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes zero damage.

He told Sky Sports: "His hold up play against the Netherlands was really good. He obviously had that big chance but I think because of the situation with Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes., they haven't been prolific this season. But they bring others into play. So for me, I think Shankland has done himself no harm..."