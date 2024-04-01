Robert Snodgrass throws Hearts backing behind Lawrence Shankland as Chris Sutton asks Euro 2024 question
Robert Snodgrass insists Lawrence Shankland has to be the starting striker for Scotland at Euro 2024 amid his Hearts form.
The retired playmaker spent time at Tyencastle with the club's star man before retiring. Shankland is on course to sail through 30 goals this term and turned provider for a Kenneth Vargas header during a 1-1 Premiership draw with Kilmarnock at the weekend.
Steven Naismith's side are third and 11 points clear of Killie in fourth spot ahead of travelling to face St Mirren this weekend. Snodgrass, a former Scotland international, is keen to see who Steve Clarke will pick for his Euro 2024 squad this summer.
Shankland started against Netherlands and appeared versus Northern Ireland in the March friendlies. Snodgrass believes the matches did his former teammate's chances of starting ahead of fellow strikers Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes zero damage.
He told Sky Sports: "His hold up play against the Netherlands was really good. He obviously had that big chance but I think because of the situation with Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes., they haven't been prolific this season. But they bring others into play. So for me, I think Shankland has done himself no harm..."
Chris Sutton then asked if Snodgrass would start Shankland in Germany and he said: "I'd start him. I really like and think he is a great player. I think he does bring others into play. Lawrence Shankland is a great focal point, he is agreat talent. He turned provider on Staurday and that is exactly what he can do."
