Robert Snodgrass on verge of following Robbie Neilson out of Hearts exit door

The 35-year-old midfielder is currently in talks with club officials over a potential early release from his contract, which is set to expire in the summer.

It is believed the ex-Scotland international has been informed by the new management staff that he is unlikely to feature again this season and is therefore free to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snodgrass was sent off against St Mirren on Saturday with his team 2-0 down in what would prove to be Neilson’s final match in charge. The result was Hearts’ sixth defeat in seven games and leaves them two points behind Aberdeen in the race for third place.

Robert Snodgrass heads up the tunnel after being sent off against St Mirren in Hearts' 2-0 defeat on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Snodgrass has played 25 times for Hearts this season after joining in the days immediately after the summer transfer window had closed. He had been released by English Championship side Luton Town.

After sparkling form to begin his time in Gorgie, there were talks about the player receiving a new contract in January. Though Snodgrass himself quelled the rumours saying there was still a lot for him to consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been very, very minimal talk," he said after scoring against St Mirren – his only goal for the club – in January.

“I’ll not sit here and say it’s close or anything like that. I have a family so it’s not just making a decision and going with it. I’m privileged that this club wants to give me a chance. It’s a great chance. I’m delighted for that. But when things come up like this there’s a political side and a lot of things need to be in place. That’s not taken place yet between my agent and the club.”

Snodgrass was recently critical of the team’s level of performance after speaking to the press following the recent 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock.

“Let’s tell it like it is, because that’s the only way to get better,” he told the press. “There are 10, 15-minute spells where we don’t play our usual style and have moments of madness that really cost us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to have a right good look at ourselves, any successful team needs a togetherness, a never-say-die attitude when you’re not playing well.”

Message from the editor