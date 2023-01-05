Robert Snodgrass set to sign a new contract after agreeing to stay on at Hearts

Talks between the 35-year-old and Hearts manager Robbie Neilson have already taken place and both parties are in agreement. Snodgrass arrived at Tynecastle Park in September as a free agent after leaving Luton Town and the end of last season. His current deal is due to expire this summer.

He is a popular figure as one of the most senior players in the Riccarton dressing room, whilst supporters appreciate his ability to dictate matches from a deep role. So far he has made 13 appearances in maroon and Neilson spoke exclusively to the Evening News about why he wants to keep hold of the former Scotland internationalist.

“I’ve spoken to him about it. We had a chat about things and both of us are happy so it’s just a case of putting something together for him,” explained Neilson. “There are other things we are working on at the moment. I would expect that either during the transfer window or just after it closes we will try and get something done.

“Robert’s family are still down south at the moment so maybe him getting a bit more time here will convince them to come up. I think he still has a good few years left in him to be honest. He looks after himself, he’s fit, strong and he’s been doing great for us.

“He is very influential, on and off the pitch. As he gets fitter, you can see him taking more control of games. He is lasting longer in matches and I still think he can get fitter again. He came to us late in the summer and hadn’t done a pre-season.

“As he developed in the team he started to move into that deeper midfield position and show his control. That probably suits him more now. He doesn’t need to get forward as much as he used to. He can just dictate the game from a wee bit deeper.”