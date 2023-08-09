Rosenborg say 'big physical Hearts' is a myth as coach Svein Maalen reveals his concerns for the European tie

The Lerkendal Stadion is used to high-tempo football but Rosenborg do not expect a physical approach from Hearts in Thursday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round. Interim coach Svein Maalen believes the overly-aggressive tag often attached to Scottish football is a myth, and that the Edinburgh club are an example of why.

The Norwegian side beat Crusaders of Northern Ireland in the previous round and host Hearts for the right to progress to a play-off against either Hajduk Split or PAOK Salonika. Ahead of the first leg in Trondheim, Maalen explained that the Scottish league is not all physicality.

“I think that’s a little bit of myth. Hearts are a very good football team,” he explained. “In my opinion, they like to play football on the grass with smart combinations and playing through their midfield to get to the box. Physical, strong, yes, and they can be hard in the duals, but I think we will have a lot of football on the ground tomorrow.

“This is a chance for us to play European matches, get experience and a chance to qualify for the group stages later. In my opinion, Hearts is a higher level opponent than Crusaders. They are a very special team and extremely good in some situations, but tomorrow we have a completely different type of playing style.

“Hearts have a good, all-round squad. We see some situations where we should be extra aware. They have players good at crosses, a striker who can attack spaces in the box, very offensive full-backs, I could mention a lot. We think we need to be aware of the whole team, their combinations and ability to play in different ways.”

Asked if Scottish football had improved recently with the national team beating Norway in Oslo in June, Maalen replied: “I have seen Celtic and a little bit of Hearts. What I can say is some of the myths are a culture in football. Norwegian football was renowned for being very physical for a lot of years, even during periods where we were not strong physically.

“But you know, a lot of us come from the same background – we are relatives. My DNA shows I am a little bit from Scotland – you can see from my hair. So I think Scottish football has changed a little bit.

Rosenborg's interim coach Svein Maalen has his say on Hearts. Pic: National World

“In the Eliteserien, I don’t see anyone playing like Hearts do. Hearts play a 4-4-2 formation. Some years ago a lot of Norwegian teams played like Hearts do now, but now I don’t see many teams doing that in Norway. So we do need to adapt and find opportunities in their style of play, and we have seen some.

“We also need to respect that we are meeting a team with a lot of experience, general experience but also experience of playing in Europe. The mental game in Europe is a little bit different and we need to learn fast, but I think we have that ability.”