Rosenborg v Hearts crowd update as Europa Conference League tickets sell slowly

Rosenborg have sold just over 6,000 tickets for Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Hearts, meaning the Lerkendal Stadion is likely to be less than half full come kick-off.

The Trondheim venue holds just over 21,000 people at capacity and, with Hearts allocated an initial 800 tickets for the away section, a crowd of less than 10,000 is anticipated on the night. That may work in the Edinburgh club’s favour if they can avoid a noisy atmosphere whilst trying to garner a result to bring back to Tynecastle Park.

The third qualifying round first leg is expected to be a tight affair with Rosenborg sitting eighth in Norway’s Eliteserien after 18 matches. They have won five of their last six games in all competitions and seem to be finding form just in time to take on Hearts.

The visitors began their cinch Premiership campaign on Saturday at St Johnstone, recording a 2-0 victory courtesy of goals from Japanese winger Yutaro Oda and striker Lawrence Shankland. They fly out to Norway on a charter flight on Wednesday ahead of Thursday night’s 7pm kick-off [6pm UK time].

Hearts completed their sixth signing of the summer on Tuesday evening when Kenneth Vargas arrived from the Costa Rican club CS Herediano. He has agreed an initial loan deal which carries the option of a permanent transfer to Scotland at a future date.