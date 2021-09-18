Ross County 2 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Robbie Neilson's men stay unbeaten but frustration with draw
Hearts are in Dingwall as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the cinch Premiership with Ross County their latest opponents.
The Jam Tarts come into the game in third place after three wins and two draws following promotion from the Championship.
Robbie Neilson’s men have already won on the road at St Mirren and Dundee United, difficult venues for the club in the past. Hearts, however, are unbeaten in seven trips to the Global Energy Stadium.
Ross County have had a tricky start to the season, picking up just two points. However, they have already played last season’s top four in their first five matches under new management in Malky Mackay.
For Hearts, it is the first of three games where they will be looking to collect nine points.
They may have to do so without Michael Smith, however.
We will have all the latest from Dingwall throughout the afternoon, including updates, reaction and analysis.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 16:54
- Kick-off 3pm
- Team news 1.45pm
FT: Ross County 2 - 2 Hearts
An entertaining game. County have still not won and Hearts have yet to lose in the league.
Eight unbeaten in Dingwall for the men in maroon.
Nearly a County goal at the death
Ross County attack and Hungbo looks like he has won it for the home side only for Souttar to produce a brilliant clearance off the line.
Walker goes close
The sub gets the ball on the right of the box and fires a fierce low effort which is matched by Maynard-Brewer with the rebound just missing Gnanduillet.
Nearly 3-2!
Moore motors down the right and delivers a great cross but Boyce can only hit the side netting.
Stephen Kingsley brings Hearts level with a wonderful free-kick after Boyce was hacked down on the edge of the box.
Should be 2-2
Good work from Gnanduillet wins the ball back to allow Kingsley to send a great cross in for Boyce but the forward, stretching, can’t get good direction.
Half chance for Hearts
Woodburn clips a ball for Kingsley to run on to and pop into the box. However, Gnanduillet’s header goes over.
GMS OFF, Devlin ON
Woodburn has moved wider as a consequence