Ross County v Hearts injury latest: Ten players out and two doubtful for clash in the Highlands

Both clubs will be without some key figures this weekend

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 14th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Neither Hearts nor Ross County have their injury problems to seek ahead of Saturday's Premiership match in the Highlands.

County are fighting relegation minus some experienced and influential players, whilst Hearts have a bigger squad to cope despite having even more first-team regulars sidelined.

The visitors will be eager for points as they look to secure third place before next month's league split. County, though, fought back for a draw against Hibs in midweek and are fighting to move out of the relegation zone.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the match at the Global Energy Stadium

Sidelined after hamstring surgery

1. Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out

Back training after a knee injury but not yet ready.

2. Barrie McKay (Hearts): Out

Sidelined with a ruptured ACL since last April.

3. Ross Callachan (Ross County): Out

Torn hamstring keeps the Australian out.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

