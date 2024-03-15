Neither Hearts nor Ross County have their injury problems to seek ahead of Saturday's Premiership match in the Highlands.

County are fighting relegation minus some experienced and influential players, whilst Hearts have a bigger squad to cope despite having even more first-team regulars sidelined.

The visitors will be eager for points as they look to secure third place before next month's league split. County, though, fought back for a draw against Hibs in midweek and are fighting to move out of the relegation zone.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of the match at the Global Energy Stadium

2 . Barrie McKay (Hearts): Out Back training after a knee injury but not yet ready. Photo Sales

3 . Ross Callachan (Ross County): Out Sidelined with a ruptured ACL since last April. Photo Sales

4 . Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out Torn hamstring keeps the Australian out. Photo Sales