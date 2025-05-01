Ross County v Hearts injury news: Five players out and one doubtful for Dingwall

Ross County’s Premiership match with Hearts is the relegation battle no-one in Scotland expected on the first weekend in May. However, that is the reality, with the Edinburgh club’s underperformance leaving them fighting for points to stay in Scotland’s top flight.

They sacked head coach Neil Critchley after beginning the post-split fixtures with a 1-0 home defeat by Dundee. His interim replacement is Liam Fox, who takes charge of the Hearts team for the second time this season. He has injuries to contend with for Saturday’s trip to the Highlands, as does his Ross County counterpart Don Cowie.

The latest fitness updates from both camps is below:

1 . Will Nightingale (Ross County): Out The big defender is still suffering with a groin complaint.

2 . Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out The on-loan Costa Rican defender's season is over after a knee injury

3 . Ryan Leak (Ross County): Out An Achilles tendon injury means he won't play again this season.