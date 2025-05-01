Ross County v Hearts injury news: Five players out and one doubtful for Dingwall

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 17:05 BST

SPFL Premiership relegation battle is becoming more intense each week

Ross County’s Premiership match with Hearts is the relegation battle no-one in Scotland expected on the first weekend in May. However, that is the reality, with the Edinburgh club’s underperformance leaving them fighting for points to stay in Scotland’s top flight.

They sacked head coach Neil Critchley after beginning the post-split fixtures with a 1-0 home defeat by Dundee. His interim replacement is Liam Fox, who takes charge of the Hearts team for the second time this season. He has injuries to contend with for Saturday’s trip to the Highlands, as does his Ross County counterpart Don Cowie.

The latest fitness updates from both camps is below:

The big defender is still suffering with a groin complaint.

1. Will Nightingale (Ross County): Out

The big defender is still suffering with a groin complaint. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The on-loan Costa Rican defender's season is over after a knee injury

2. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out

The on-loan Costa Rican defender's season is over after a knee injury | SNS Group

Photo Sales
An Achilles tendon injury means he won't play again this season.

3. Ryan Leak (Ross County): Out

An Achilles tendon injury means he won't play again this season. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Still working his way back after hamstring surgery.

4. Aidan Denholm (Hearts): Out

Still working his way back after hamstring surgery. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice