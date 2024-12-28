Ross County v Hearts injury update: Nine players out and one doubtful

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 28th Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2024, 17:00 GMT

Players missing from both sides ahead of the match in Dingwall

Ross County and Hearts know the stakes are high in Dingwall on Sunday and both clubs have a number of injury problems. The respective managers, Don Cowie and Neil Critchley, are without several experienced players for the game as they seek three points to ease relegation fears.

Hearts travel north aiming for a result to banish memories of a Boxing Day Edinburgh derby defeat, while County are aiming to follow up their 3-0 win at Dundee with another positive outcome. The latest injury updates from both camps is below:

A quad muscle injury will sideline the defender until next year

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

A quad muscle injury will sideline the defender until next year | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Expected back from a knee injury at some point next month.

2. Elijah Campbell (Ross County): Out

Expected back from a knee injury at some point next month. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Slowly making his way back after a knee injury.

3. Gerald Taylor (Hearts): Out

Slowly making his way back after a knee injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Has a thigh injury which will still keep him out for a few weeks.

4. Alex Samuel (Ross County): Out

Has a thigh injury which will still keep him out for a few weeks. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice