Ross County v Hearts injury update: Nine players out and one doubtful

Ross County and Hearts know the stakes are high in Dingwall on Sunday and both clubs have a number of injury problems. The respective managers, Don Cowie and Neil Critchley, are without several experienced players for the game as they seek three points to ease relegation fears.
Hearts travel north aiming for a result to banish memories of a Boxing Day Edinburgh derby defeat, while County are aiming to follow up their 3-0 win at Dundee with another positive outcome. The latest injury updates from both camps is below: