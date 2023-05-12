Rumoured Hearts target close to agreeing transfer to Scottish Premiership rivals

The Livingston right-back will see his contract in West Lothian expire at the end of this season and he’s already made clear his intentions to move elsewhere.

The Daily Record reported on Thursday evening he is close to agreeing a switch to Pittodrie with talks said to be at “an advanced stage”.

Hearts were also linked with a move for the 29-year-old, however the Evening News understands interest from the Gorgie Road side was never concrete.

Livingston club captain Nicky Devlin is on the verge of joining Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

Lions boss David Martindale revealed in late March that he is resigned to losing both Devlin and fellow defender Jack Fitzwater, who is also on an expiring contract, for free this summer. He insists the pair would make an excellent signing for teams north and south of the border.

“I’ve had a few phone-calls but it’s not my place to say who they’re from or where Nicky Devlin might be playing next year,” he said.

“I’ve sent a text message to a few clubsshow that if I had the financial capability, both players would be in the building next year without a shadow of a doubt.

“I’m more than happy to vouch for Nicky. I think he’d be a fantastic addition to a few teams up here but it may appeal to him to go back down the road (to England).”

Devlin has played over 100 times for Livingston since making the move to the Tony Macaroni Arena in the summer of 2019. He’s the current club captain. His previous clubs include Walsall, Ayr United, Stenhousemuir, Dumbarton and Motherwell.

