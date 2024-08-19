Run continues for Hearts' European opponents Viktoria Plzen

Youtube

The Czechs are in fine form ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie

A comfortable 3-0 victory away at České Budějovice on Sunday continued Viktoria Plzen’s impressive form as they prepare to host Hearts. The Czech side have lost only two of their last 16 league matches and are in fine shape ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg at the Doosan Arena.

Head coach Miroslav Koubek changed his team significantly to keep players fresh for facing Hearts. Only goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon, defenders Sampson Dweh, Robin Hranáč and Václav Jemelka, plus captain Lukáš Kalvach were regular starters. After a slow start, Plzen took control. Erik Jrka converted a 31st-minute penalty, Brazilian Cadu doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half, and Kalvach completed the scoring with nine minutes remaining.

The result keeps Koubek’s side second in the Czech First League, two points behind leaders Sparta Prague after five matches. České Budějovice remain bottom of the table and pointless.

“We were concerned not only with winning, but also with the distribution of forces, because we were already playing the fifth game in 15 days,” said Koubek. “So we saw in some players that they need to rest now. With six changes, we took a risk, which was visible in our game, because the first half was not quite according to our expectations.

“When Erik kicks a penalty, I'm calm because he kicks it perfectly. He has a great kicking technique, but of course the goalkeeper can catch it or hit the post. However, Erik has a strong shot, well tightened, he changes the sides of the kick and so far he manages to convert penalties.

“We were leading 1-0 and decided to play it safe in the second half and use more experienced players. Those who played from the beginning should have spared the strength for those guys who play consistently match after match. I didn't replace them because of poor performance. The half-time substitution was noticeable in our game, because apart from about four minutes, when Budějovice put us under pressure, we had the game under control.”

Hearts are due to fly out to the Czech Republic on Wednesday afternoon. They will train at Riccarton that morning before the squad head to Edinburgh Airport. Around 650 fans are expected to make the journey.