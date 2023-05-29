Scotland boss on Steven Naismith's future and whether he's ready to manage Hearts

The Scotland boss named his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia, with Hearts duo Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark among those included.

Whether they’ll be joined by their current club manager will depend on Naismith’s role at Tynecastle when the training camp begins next month. The Hearts hierarchy are yet to decide whether to give Naismith the head coach’s position on a permanent basis after he stepped in for seven games following the dismissal of Robbie Neilson.

Clarke has no notion which way the Hearts board will go, but he is backing the former Scotland attacker to be a success in management.

Steven Naismith was in charge of Hearts for the final seven games of the cinch Premiership season. Picture: SNS

“It’s on hold. We’ll wait and see what happens with the Hearts job,” he said.

“I think it would be good for him. I know he’s enjoyed it, but seven games is not 70 games is not 700 games. I’ll let Hearts made the decision and I’ll deal with the fallout, however it goes.

“I think he did well. I don’t know if Hearts are going to give him the job, but Steven is ready to manage for sure.”

Asked whether he would be bringing in a replacement for Naismith should the 36-year-old land the gig in Gorgie on a full-time basis, Clarke remained coy.

“You will find out who it is soon enough if I need to bring him in!” he replied with a smile.

