Scotland fans react to excellent performance from Hearts captain Craig Gordon against Austria

The visitors led 2-0 through goals from Jack Hendry and John McGinn in either half but were eventually pegged back by Michael Gregoritsch and Alessandro Schöpf each netting within the final 15 minutes.

Though disappointed to throw away such a late lead, Scotland were fortunate to be in such an advantageous position as Gordon was called into action on multiple occasions and even made an excellent late stop to save a draw.

Here’s how Scotland fans reacted to the Tynecastle captain’s performance on social media:

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Gordon, second from the left, made his 66th appearance for Scotland in the 2-2 draw in Austria. Picture: Getty

@_RossWilliamson: “Austria could’ve had 6 if it wasn’t for Craig Gordon.”

@jase_law: "Despite our two terrific goals tonight Craig Gordon kept us in it with great saves throughout the match. No surprise Austria eventually got 2 goals back with our defence being shakey.”

@JamesAithie: "He's not a Shilton 40 is he? He's lean & mean. If Gordon Strachan can play top tier football until 40, then Craig Gordon can play in goal until 45. Still can't believe Celtic let him leave!”

@PeterMsport: "Just give Craig Gordon the match ball now.”

@comedyray: "Craig Gordon could save Will Smith's reputation.”

@92_craig: "Craig Gordon is an elite level keeper. If he was English people would be saying he’s worth tens of millions.”

@StuartMcK17: "Craig Gordon is the best goalkeeper I've ever seen for Scotland.”

@tamhutch34: "I actually wish Craig Gordon had another ten years in him. His positioning at times has been brilliant.”

@LIVIYNWA: "Craig Gordon is Jesus am telling ye.”

Message from the editor