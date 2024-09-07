Scotland legend tells Hearts what Graeme Jones is bringing to Tynecastle and the boundary he won't cross
James McFadden insists Hearts are getting a shrewd sporting director in Graeme Jones.
The Scotland hero worked alongside the man Hearts have appointed to replace Joe Savage during a coach stint with the national team. Jones was handed the role this week and will soon leave his role as the SFA’s performance director to take it on.
He will be front and centre of Hearts’ football department, overseeing “all aspects of the club’s football department, leading on performance, recruitment, academy and supporting both men’s and women’s team footballing matters.” McFadden has provided an inside look at how Jones works, and reckons Hearts have a man who knows where to draw the line.
Speaking on Open Goal, the former forward said: “I worked with him. He gets things done. He’s across everything whether it be the players, the sports science side of the game, the organisation – he’s a great help to everybody. He’s a great person for the players, he’ll be good for the board, he’ll be great for Stevie Naismith. They have a relationship so that should help him (Naismith).
“He’s been the Head of Performance for the SFA. I think the stuff that he’ll have to deal with, he’s well suited to it. Look, I like him a lot so I’m obviously going to praise him. I think it’s a good appointment for Hearts. He knows where the boundaries are. He’ll not overstep and say ‘you should be playing him, you should be playing him’.
“He’s not somebody that says ‘I know everything, I can do everything’. He’s somebody that can organise and say ‘we need this, we need that, we’re strong or we’re weak here, I know this guy so we’ll bring him in.’
“He’ll get the right people in and allow them to do their jobs, but make sure they are doing their jobs.”
