As Scotland prepare for their World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, Steve Clarke’s men have Greece, Belarus and Denmark to play over the next few months. The Scots will face the latter first on Friday, 5th September at 7:45 (BST) in Copenhagen.

With some new faces in the squad, The Tartan Army have some renewed optimism that Scotland can qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years, however the National Team’s recent record has been poor. Since the success of the Euro 2024 qualification, The Scots have picked up just five wins from seventeen matches, two of which came against Gibraltar and Liechtenstein.

Hibs’ Kieron Bowie maintains his place in the squad while new signing, Grant Hanley also made the cut. Former Hearts full-back, Aaron Hickey rejoins the squad after being injured for the best part of two years. Gorgie number one, Zander Clark was also listed as part of the squad, but captain Lawrence Shankland was a notable omission.

Here’s a look at how we think Steve Clarke will set up his Scotland team tomorrow night, using the 4-2-3-1 formation:

GK - Angus Gunn Scotland's number one hasn't been in the best of form for the National Team of late but is set to make his return to the side following his injury against Iceland in June.

RB - Aaron Hickey Despite only playing 13 minutes for Brentford this season, the former Hearts man may be thrust into the squad after the injury to Anthony Ralston.

CB - John Souttar The former Hearts man has been number one choice centre-back for Steve Clarke when fit. He scored the last time Scotland faced Denmark in 2021.