Following defeats by Poland and Portugal in their opening two Nations League A ties, Scotland head to Zagreb on Saturday needing a result. They require points away to Croatia and, ideally, at home against Portugal next Tuesday to get their campaign up and running.

Scotland sit bottom of League A and face automatic relegation to League B unless they can garner points and move out of that position. Finishing top or second in the four-team section secures a place in next spring’s Nations League quarter-finals. Third place means a relegation play-off against a League B runner-up, and fourth spot brings automatic relegation to League B.

Steve Clarke, the Scotland coach, is expected to largely favour experience in a hostile away match this weekend. He must decide whether Anthony Ralston should start ahead of the uncapped Nicky Devlin at right-back in the Stadion Maksimir. In central defence, the choices are Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Ryan Porteous and the uncapped Liam Lindsay.

The prodigious Ben Doak is in good form at Middlesbrough and Clarke is expected to use the 18-year-old winger at some stage in the game. In attack, Ché Adams has four goals in nine games for Serie A club Torino this season, whereas Lyndon Dykes has scored once in eight outings for English League One side Birmingham City. The on-loan Aberdeen forward Kevin Nisbet is a late replacement for injured Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland.

Here is our predicted Scotland XI for Croatia: