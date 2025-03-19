Steve Clarke faces selection dilemmas in a few areas for Scotland’s Nations League play-of first leg in Greece. The national coach is without the suspended Ryan Christie for Thursday’s match in Piraeus, although he will be available for the return leg at Hampden Park on Sunday.
Christie was booked against Portugal and Poland during the Nations League A matches last year and, under UEFA rules, incurs an automatic one-match ban as a result. Article 58 of the Nations League rules and regulations states: “During the league phase, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after two cautions and any subsequent even-numbered caution (e.g. fourth, sixth). Cautions and pending yellow-card suspensions expire at the end of a team's involvement in the competition.”
Clarke must decide whether to keep faith with a four-man defence or revert to a back three with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney fit and available again. Centre-backs will be key against the Greeks with Scotland likely to be under pressure in stages of the match.
Our predicted XI for Thursday evening’s match is below: