Steve Clarke faces selection dilemmas in a few areas for Scotland’s Nations League play-of first leg in Greece. The national coach is without the suspended Ryan Christie for Thursday’s match in Piraeus, although he will be available for the return leg at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Christie was booked against Portugal and Poland during the Nations League A matches last year and, under UEFA rules, incurs an automatic one-match ban as a result. Article 58 of the Nations League rules and regulations states: “During the league phase, players and team officials are suspended for the next competition match after two cautions and any subsequent even-numbered caution (e.g. fourth, sixth). Cautions and pending yellow-card suspensions expire at the end of a team's involvement in the competition.”

Clarke must decide whether to keep faith with a four-man defence or revert to a back three with Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney fit and available again. Centre-backs will be key against the Greeks with Scotland likely to be under pressure in stages of the match.

Our predicted XI for Thursday evening’s match is below:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon The Hearts keeper regained No.1 status at international level last autumn and is a cert to start on Thursday. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Anthony Ralston The Celtic player is the most experienced right-back in the squad and likely to get the nod ahead of the uncapped Max Johnston. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: John Souttar The Rangers defender is in fine form and was a key figure in Scotland's wins over Poland and Croatia in November. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Kieran Tierney/Scott McKenna/Grant Hanley Here's where it gets interesting. Tierney is fit again but not starting regularly for Arsenal. Will Clarke keep a four-man defence and accommodate Tierney? Or might McKenna or Hanley be preferred? | SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales