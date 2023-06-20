Scotland v Georgia given new restart time as Hampden descends into farce amid torrential rain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Torrential rain caused play to be suspended in the Scotland v Georgia Euro 2024 qualifier with the Hampden surface waterlogged and unplayable in many areas. Players were taken back to the dressing rooms as groundsmen desperately tried to get the match to continue.

Scotland sit top of Group A but Georgia arrived in impressive form with only one defeat in their last 15 outings. However, the sodden pitch made proper football impossible. The ball stuck in puddles whilst players from both countries splashed around chasing it.

The respective coaches, Steve Clarke and Willy Sagnol, appealed to the Hungarian referee Istvan Vad to abandon the game as it descended into a farce early on. Then Callum McGregor struck to put Scotland 1-0 ahead after six minutes. John McGinn’s corner was partially cleared and the Celtic captain forced it home with his right foot from 15 yards.

Within four minutes, the players were heading back down the tunnel as referee Vad initially suspended play for 20 minutes. That allowed nine groundsmen in total to brush and roll excess water from the surface, with a further six ballboys joining in using extra brushes. The Tartan Army remained in good spirits and sang along to Why Does It Always Rain On Me? by Travis.

After a delay more than an hour, the pitch looked in better condition and was inspected by the match officials. An announcement through the Hampden PA system confirmed that play would resume. Players were to warm-up for 10 minutes before play would restart at 8.55pm with Scotland 1-0 up. That was then put back to 9.15pm, and then 9.30pm with Georgia still in their dressing room.