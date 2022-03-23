Scotland v Poland: Steve Clarke provides update on Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey trains with Scotland on Tuesday but he is a doubt for the Poland fixture due to feeling unwell.

The Scotland manager has confirmed that both Dykes and Robertson will miss the Hampden match through injury and Covid respectively, but former Hearts full-back Hickey is unlikely to make his debut.

The Bologna teenager is unwell and unlikely to be deemed fit enough start the game.

"Aaron woke up feeling a bit unwell (on Wednesday) so we've left him out of training and will see how he is," said Clarke.

"Aaron made a really brave decision as a young man to move abroad and he's grown up pretty quickly. He's fitted in with the squad and comes across as a really confident guy and I look forward to seeing him on the pitch.

"I was always thinking with Aaron I'd just let him settle into the squad and see how he goes. We've got two games so it's not a case of rushing him in.

“I was undecided about that one anyway (starting him against Poland) but the fact he's a bit under the weather probably makes my mind up."

Clarke has three new faces in his squad this week in the shape of Hearts defender Craig Halkett, Sunderland forward Ross Stewart and Hickey. He has been impressed with the way they have settled into a tight group.

"First and foremost I tell them (the new players) they're in the squad because they've impressed me so they don't need to run around like crazy on the training pitch trying to impress me even more," he said.

"They have to come and fit in and feel part of the group, that's a big thing.

"We've spent the last three years trying to build that feeling round the camp. We want the lads to come knowing they're going to have good facilities, good training, good preparation for the matches and also a feelgood factor about mingling with each other and catching up with each other again. That's something we've worked hard at building and we want to keep that going."

Clarke declined to say who will captain the team in the absence of Robertson, with goalkeeper Craig Gordon among an array of possible contenders.