Glorious failure has gone hand-in-hand with Scotland and major tournaments through the years. As the national team prepare to kick off Euro 2024 against host nation Germany in Munich, their record in big competitions is worth closer analysis.
The Scots have never progressed past the first stage of any World Cup or European Championship, so Steve Clarke’s squad have an opportunity to make history this month. They play Germany, Switzerland and Hungary for the chance to reach the knockout phase. Previous tournaments underline the difficulties for a Scotland side when mingling with the best nations.
They were not FIFA members initially and therefore were not entitled to take part in the World Cup until 1950. They qualified for that competition as runners-up of the British Home Championships, but the Scottish FA declined their place on principle because the team were not champions.
Scotland reached the 1954 and 1958 World Cups but did not play on the biggest stage again until 1974. That began a famous run of five successive World Cup qualifications as they took part in 1978, 1982, 1986 and 1990. They missed out in 1994 but were back among the elite in France in 1998.
The 1990s represented a golden era for the Tartan Army to attend major competitions as their country reached two European Championships - 1992 and 1996. They would not qualify again until Euro 2020, thus ending a 23-year wait to play in a tournament finals. Scotland's record at World Cups and Euros shows victories are rare and goals can be hard to come by. In total, they have played 32 matches in tournaments. Those have produced only six wins, with nine draws and 17 losses. Scotland have scored 30 goals altogether in major finals but conceded 51.
Here are details of how Scottish teams have fared on the biggest stage throughout history: