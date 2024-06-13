Glorious failure has gone hand-in-hand with Scotland and major tournaments through the years. As the national team prepare to kick off Euro 2024 against host nation Germany in Munich, their record in big competitions is worth closer analysis.

The Scots have never progressed past the first stage of any World Cup or European Championship, so Steve Clarke’s squad have an opportunity to make history this month. They play Germany, Switzerland and Hungary for the chance to reach the knockout phase. Previous tournaments underline the difficulties for a Scotland side when mingling with the best nations.

They were not FIFA members initially and therefore were not entitled to take part in the World Cup until 1950. They qualified for that competition as runners-up of the British Home Championships, but the Scottish FA declined their place on principle because the team were not champions.

Scotland reached the 1954 and 1958 World Cups but did not play on the biggest stage again until 1974. That began a famous run of five successive World Cup qualifications as they took part in 1978, 1982, 1986 and 1990. They missed out in 1994 but were back among the elite in France in 1998.

The 1990s represented a golden era for the Tartan Army to attend major competitions as their country reached two European Championships - 1992 and 1996. They would not qualify again until Euro 2020, thus ending a 23-year wait to play in a tournament finals. Scotland's record at World Cups and Euros shows victories are rare and goals can be hard to come by. In total, they have played 32 matches in tournaments. Those have produced only six wins, with nine draws and 17 losses. Scotland have scored 30 goals altogether in major finals but conceded 51.

Here are details of how Scottish teams have fared on the biggest stage throughout history:

1 . World Cup 1954 (Switzerland): Scotland lost both group games and exited the tournament. They were beaten 1-0 by Austria in Zurich and then suffered their record defeat when Uruguay demolished them 7-0 in Basel. Hibs' Famous Five forward Willie Ormond was in the squad and later became manager for the 1974 World Cup.

2 . World Cup 1958 (Sweden): After starting with a 1-1 draw against Yugoslavia in Vasteras, Scotland lost their other two group games. John Mudie and Robert Collins claimed their goals in a 3-2 loss to Paraguy in Norrkoping before Stuart Baird's strike in the a 2-1 defeat by France in Orebro. Hearts legend Dave Mackay was in the Scotland squad at the tournament.

3 . World Cup 1974 (West Germany): Probably Scotland's best overall performance at a major finals. They beat Zaire in their opening match in Dortmund with goals from Peter Lorimer and Joe Jordan. Then came a 0-0 draw with Brazil and a 1-1 draw against Yugoslavia (Jordan scored again), both in Frankfurt. Despite being unbeaten, the Scots were eliminated at the group stageafter finishing third in their section with four points - the same as Brazil and Yugoslavia, who both progressed with better goal differences.

4 . World Cup 1978 (Argentina): The Scots travelled to South America brimming with confidence under charismatic manager Ally McLeod. A 3-1 loss to Peru in Cordoba - Joe Jordan scored the goal - was a rude awakening. The 1-1 draw with Iran which followed at the same venue came courtesty of Andranik Eskandarian's own goal. Scotland then needed to beat Netherlands by three goals in Mendoza to go through to the knockout stage. Despite Kenny Dalglish scoring allied to a famous Archie Gemmill double, a 3-2 win confirmed their exit.