UEFA qualifiers begin in September and Steve Clarke faces some tough decisions

There are 434 days until World Cup 2026 begins in Mexico City’s famous Estadio Azteca. A venue famous for Diego Maradona’s heroics at the 1986 finals, it seems fitting that Argentina will arrive at the tournament as world champions. Scotland are desperate simply to arrive at the tournament after years in the World Cup wilderness.

The responsibility for ending a 28-year wait to grace football’s biggest stage rests with national coach Steve Clarke, but he is facing several tough decisions. The recent Nations League play-off against Greece underlined some selection issues and the need for fresh legs for World Cup qualifying starting in September. For Scotland, it is a six-game sprint over three months to determine whether our national side can make the finals in Mexico, USA and Canada.

Clarke guided Scotland to the European Championship in 2020 and 2024, and will be aware no national coach has ever led this country to three tournaments. History potentially awaits, but first there are decisions to be made on some ageing players. Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are two in their mid-30s who started both games against Greece, as did 42-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Clarke’s loyalty is admirable and undoubtedly endears him to players at times. Striking a balance between being overloyal and introducing fresh blood when necessary is something he must get right for the World Cup campaign. “He deserves the chance to get Scotland to the World Cup, but I think he needs to make some tough calls on the players he is going to take with him,” said Dave McPherson, the former Hearts and Rangers defender who played for Scotland at World Cup 1990 and the 1992 European Championship.

“You need to be playing consistently well at club level to turn up for your international side. I had that belief all through my career. How can you represent your country if you are not playing for your club? It doesn’t add up for me. I’d rather play somebody who is playing a level down but playing consistent football. Then it’s a lot easier stepping into the international side. I’d hope they have a look at that.

“Steve Clarke has been a good Scotland manager who has to pick from the resources at hand. There are some great players in the squad but there isn’t a back catalogue he can pick from if one gets injured. We don’t have an abundance of top players, but we do have some really good ones. You need a core in your team and then build from there. If Scotland are going to qualify for the World Cup, they need all their best players on the pitch performing. If we can avoid injuries, that will be key.”

Scottish Premiership players from Motherwell and Hearts could get World Cup chance with Scotland

Clarke named Hearts striker James Wilson and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller in the squad last month, capping Wilson to make him Scotland’s youngest ever internationalist. It is a clear sign that the manager recognises a new generation emerging. “I think Scotland need to bring younger players through. I see the same thing in the Premiership as well. You have to blood young players and give them opportunities to see if they are good enough,” added McPherson.

“There’s no point in top teams bringing a player through, putting him out on loan and then you never hear from him again. They need to be tested under pressure to see if they are good enough. If a youngster is playing well for his club, he should definitely get a chance with Scotland. Steve Clarke probably has a base of younger players there who he thinks can represent the country and take us to the next level, and I hope so. I think we need some fresh legs in there.”

