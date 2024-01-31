Scott Fraser's move to Hearts makes progress after talks with Charlton Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Fraser is hoping to finalise a loan move to Hearts in the next 36 hours after talks with Charlton Athletic. The two clubs have a loan agreement in place for the midfielder which could be completed before the January transfer window closes at 11.30pm on Thursday.

Fraser has made it clear to Charlton that he wants to return to Scotland and is ready to help Hearts in their quest to finish third in the cinch Premiership. The London club agreed to loan Fraser to Hearts until the end of the season but then sacked their manager, Michael Appleton, which caused a delay in the deal being completed.

Tynecastle officials have requested that their Charlton counterparts sign off the deal in order to register Fraser with the Scottish Football Association as soon as possible. Progress is being made and all concerned are hopeful paperwork will be through soon.

Defender Dexter Lembikisa joined Hearts on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, and 28-year-old Fraser would be the second new arrival if everything goes smoothly. Midfield reinforcements at Tynecastle became a priority this month after Andy Halliday joined Motherwell on loan and Alex Lowry returned to parent club Rangers.