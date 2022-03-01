Scott McGill: Young Hearts midfielder signs new contract

Scott McGill has signed a new Hearts deal.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 20-year-old has spent the season on loan at League One side Airdrieonians.

He has played 31 times for the Diamonds, showing his versatility, with the club pushing for promotion to the Championship.

McGill announced himself early in his loan with a blockbuster strike in a win over rivals Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he told the Hearts website. “I’ve been on loan at Airdrie, working as hard as I can to get a new contract. To get it done is great, I’m over the moon.

“Being out on loan has been an amazing experience: I’ve scored a few goals and we’re sitting second – hopefully promotion to come as well.

“My aim now is to try and finish off on a high note with Airdrie and come back for preseason flying for Hearts and hopefully get into the team.

“I’m a Gorgie boy, so I can’t ask for much more.”

McGill made his debut last season for Hearts, playing four times. He featured in a friendly against Sunderland at the start of the season but it was decided to put the player out on loan to gain experience.

“He is a physical player but to step up a couple of levels you need to be that little bit stronger," Aidrieonians boss Ian Murray told the Evening News in January.

"With a bit more experience and game time he can go back to Hearts in the summer and perhaps push for a place there.”

Message from the editor