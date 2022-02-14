Scottish Cup: Favourable quarter-final draw for Hibs and Hearts women

Hearts and Hibs fans are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Both have avoided the big two, Glasgow City and Celtic, with Hibs travelling to Partick Thistle, while Hearts have been given a home draw against SWPL2 side Kilmarnock.

The ties are due to be played on or before Sunday, April 3.

The full draw is:

Stirling University / Falkirk v Glasgow City

Partick Thistle v Hibernian

Aberdeen v Celtic

Hearts v Kilmarnock

Hearts Women edged past SWPL 2 outfit Dundee United 2-1 to advance to the last eight.

After a fairly uneventful first half at Oriam, Erin Rennie fired the hosts into the lead 60 seconds before the half-time interval, following good work from Eilidh Begg.

Jade McLaren equalised for the Tayside club within a minute of the restart, but a stunning strike from Jenny Smith with 15 minutes remaining sealed a place in the last eight for Eva Olid's side.

Elsewhere, Hibs Women eased into the quarter-finals with a resounding 12-0 win over SWF Championship league leaders Gartcairn.

It was goals galore for Dean Gibson's players at the Tony Macaroni Arena, with Amy Gallacher getting the ball rolling after four minutes.

Colette Cavanagh doubled the Hibees lead minutes later, before Shannon McGregor got in on the act with a third.

Cavanagh got her second goal of the afternoon with Gallacher completing her hat-trick to send Hibs in six to the good at the break.

A Michaela McAlonie hat-trick was the highlight of the second half with American Toni Malone, Kirsty Morrison and Leah Eddie also getting their names on the scoresheet.

There was disappointment for Spartans who exit the competition after a 4-2 loss to SWPL 1 rivals Aberdeen.

Goals from Katherine Smart and Becky Galbraith saw the sides go in 2-2 at the break, and despite carving out chances to win the tie themselves, two late efforts from Eilidh Shore and Bayley Hutchison won it for the Dons at the Balmoral Stadium.

SWPL2 side Boroughmuir Thistle did themselves proud by taking top-flight Partick Thistle to extra time in Glasgow.