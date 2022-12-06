Hibs, who have won the competition eight times, have been drawn against Edinburgh rivals Spartans. In what with be an all-SWPL1 tie Hibs will be hoping to continue their good cup form after reaching the SWPL Cup final. Spartans have also had a enjoyed a good cup run this season, going out in the SWPL Cup semi-finals to Rangers, and will be looking to do the same when they travel to Meadowbank Stadium next month.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir Thistle will host Edinburgh Caledonia in another Capital clash. Edinburgh Caley play in SWF League One, the fourth tier of women’s football, and only reached the second round of the cup last season. Boroughmuir, who play in SWPL2, have had a difficult spell of late and are without a win in five league games. With both teams wanting to prove themselves, the tie has all the makings of a tasty affair.

Last year’s semi-finalists Hearts will travel to Dundee United’s Gussie Park in what is another all SWPL1 tie. The Jam Tarts will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round after already beating United 2-0 earlier in the season as well as knocking them out of the fourth-round last campaign. Dundee United, who only got promoted to the SWPL1 this season, have had a steady start to their life in the new division and are currently ninth.

Spartans crashed out of last year's competition in a 4-2 loss to Aberdeen in the fourth round. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hutchinson Vale have also made it to the fourth round after knocking out FC Edinburgh. The Capital club’s reward is a trip to SWPL1 side Aberdeen at Balmoral Stadium. Hutchinson Vale are now in the SWF Championship, the third tier of women’s football, and have had a steady campaign so far, sitting sixth in the table.